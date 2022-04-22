2023: Aisha Buhari urges women to remain steadfast in prayers

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The First lady, Aisha Buhari, has called on Nigerian women to remain steadfast in prayers and counsel their children to shun any act of violence ahead of the 2023 elections.

Buhari was speaking on Thursday when she hosted Wives of members of the National Assembly to the Ramadan (Iftar) breakfast at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

”Permit me to use this opportunity to remind ourselves of our responsibility during the forthcoming electioneering campaign.

”We should remain steadfast, counsel our children to shun violence and promote peace for the unity of Nigeria,” she said.

The first lady reminded her guests of the need to join hands and push for greater women agenda, especially to achieve the desire for affirmative actions for women.

She also urged them not to relent in their quest to achieving 35% affirmative actions for increased women representation in government.

”I appreciate your supportive roles to our quest for constitutional amendments that anticipate more opportunities for women in governance,” she said.

While expressing her disappointment for the inability of the bills to scale through in the National Assembly, the first lady, however, expressed satisfaction that the issues have been discussed at appropriate quarters.

”Let me assure you that we will continue with the struggle until our demands are met.

”Our unity in this struggle is crucial, our women in Parliament and wives of our legislators have greater role to play to convince their spouses and ensure that our demands for affirmative actions are met,” she said.

In her goodwill massage, the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, commended the first lady for identifying with Nigerian women at all times, saying this will foster unity and love among women in the country.

On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, urged women to intensify prayers and guard their children against all forms of abuse.

Tallen said, her ministry is working hard to ensure that perpetrators of violence against women and girls are prosecuted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam which provides an opportunity for Muslim ummah to intensify prayers in humility and the fear of God.

The fasting period is also to extend good virtues of sharing, forgiveness, love, peace and sacrifices for a better society.

Other dignitaries who attended the event include former first lady of Niger Republic Mrs Malika Issoufou, Minister of Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum, wife of the Speaker House of Representatives, Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamila, among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

