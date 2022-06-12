2023: Again, Buhari pledges free, fair, transparent electoral process

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday reassured Nigerians that he would ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral process in the country.

The president stated this in a nationwide broadcast as part of the activities to mark the 2022 Democracy Day in Abuja,

”I am also promising you a free, fair and transparent electoral process. And I am pleading with all citizens to come together and work with government to build a peaceful and prosperous nation,” the president said.

Buhari also expressed his administration’s commitment to protect Nigeria and Nigerians from all enemies from within and outside.

The president revealed that the Federal Government had reformed the nation’s security structure with the hope of achieving the desired goals.

”I know many of us are concerned with the rise in insecurity due to terrorist activities in parts of the country.

”As a government, we are working hard to contain and address these challenges. And ensure that the 2023 general elections are safe and secure for all Nigerians.

”To achieve this however, we must all contribute. It is not the job of government alone.

”I ask all citizens to support and cooperate with our security agencies by reporting any suspicious characters and activities to law enforcement agencies.

”We can only have a safe country if we are able to prevent crime not after the crime has been committed,” he said.

Buhari called on citizens to offer special prayers for all victims of terrorist activities across the country.

He said: ”On this special day, I want us all to put all victims of terrorist activities in our thoughts and prayers.

”I am living daily with the grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping.

”I and the security agencies are doing all we can to free those unfortunate countrymen and countrywomen safely.”

Buhari further disclosed that the nation’s cyber security and surveillance systems had been upgraded to further enhance the ability to track and trace criminal elements across the country.

He said: ”We have reformed some of our security structures. Some of the defence assets we procured three years ago have arrived and have been deployed.

”Our cyber security and surveillance systems are being upgraded to further enhance our ability to track and trace criminal elements.”

The president annouced that the Federal Government had also embarked on recruiting and training new personnel across all the nation’s security and intelligence agencies to strengthen the country’s over-all security.

On those who had lost their lives as a result of the daredevil activities of terrorists and other criminals, the president pledged that his administration would continue to seek justice for their families against the perpetrators.

He enjoined all citizens to support, unite and cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing fight against agents of terror and destruction in the country.

”For those who have lost their lives, we will continue to seek justice for their families against the perpetrators.

”For those currently in captivity, we will not stop until they are freed, and their kidnappers are brought to justice.

”If we all unite, we will be victorious against these agents of terror and destruction.” (NAN).

