2023 AFCON: Omokaro urges Peseiro to assemble perfect blend of players

Bright Omokaro, an ex-international, has advised Super Eagles Head Coach José Peseiro to assemble a perfect blend of players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Cote d’Ivoire in January, 2024.

Omokaro, a member of the 1988 Summer Olympics, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said the three-time African champions should be a team to watch when the biennial tournament kicks off on Jan. 13 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

He said that the advice became necessary because the Nigerian football had come of age going by the country’s outings in recent events.

According to Omokaro, expatriate coaches employed in recent times have been unable to get the perfect blend of players.

“They have always been getting it wrong because we believe the expatriate is the best.

“Every player has to prove he’s better than the other and that is what makes the team unique,” he said.

He urged the coach to learn from the previous coaches like Stephen Keshi, Shuaibu Amodu and Emmanuel Amunike.

Omokaro said that the techniques of football were now high as such football should be left for those who know it technically.

He said that he was concerned as an ex-international because sports still remained the biggest unifying factor of the country.

On friendly matches, Omokaro said he would not decide that for Peseiro because a friendly match depended on a coach.

“Every coach has a different way of preparation, it depends on the programme the coach has for the team.

“It’s only those that don’t understand how football is technically played start counting down.

“In as much as we all want Super Eagles to do well at the 2023 AFCON, we really can’t say when they should start playing friendly matches.

“Every coach has a plan, calling for friendly matches now may be premature; the coach knows what he wants and he has an idea of those he wants to play and help him actualise his goals.

“But a perfect blend of players will do the trick,” he said.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles qualified for the tournament with one game to spare by defeating Sierra Leone 3-2 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia on June 18.

The final of the tournament will be played on Feb. 11, 2024. (NAN)

