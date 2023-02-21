2023: ADP’s presidential candidate vows to tackle poverty, security

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Alhaji Yabagi Yusuf-Sani, the presidential candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), has promised to tackle poverty and insecurity if elected in the upcoming elections.

Yusuf-Sani said during a campaign rally in Bida on Tuesday that he would address insecurity and poverty if Nigerians would vote for him during the polls.

“I will tackle insecurity head-on to pave way for economic growth and development of this great country.

“We will support farmers, activate dams, provide agricultural input, provide sound and qualitative education and also fight criminality,’’ he said.

The candidate assured the electorate that if Nigerians voted for him and his running mate, Dr Okey Udo, they would tackle the country’s economic challenges for the country to move forward.

He said: “Their administration will enhance the security situation and the economy to boost business activities”.

He said that their party had determined to move the country forward and called on Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates.

Yusuf-Sani promised to address unemployment for the nation to move forward.

“I will do everything humanly possible to create more jobs to accommodate the large number of our unemployed graduate.

“We are the credible alternative. We know the pains of Nigerians and the solutions. We will harness Nigeria’s large gas deposits, sand and wind mills as well as hydro power to create employment as a solution to insecurity.

“Your vote for ADP is a vote for Nigeria. Vote for ADP, don’t waste your vote “, Yusuf-Sani said.

He further promised to run an all-inclusive government devoid of sectionalism so as to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging, if given the mandate.

Earlier, the state ADP Chairman, Jibo Musa-Jemaku, advised the people of the zone to vote for their son for speedy development of the area, state and the country at large

He thanked the party supporters for coming out en masses to receive their presidential candidate and other party stalwart during their visit and urged them to vote for their party to the overall progress of the country.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of the party, retired AVM Mohammed Audu-Bida, said that the party has the ability to take the country out of the challenges bedeviling it.

Audu-Bida said that the state and indeed Nigeria would be better again with people like Yusuf-Sani and himself both as president and himself as the governor of the state.

“Security challenge will be a thing of the past if Nigerians elect the party’s presidential candidate during the upcoming general elections”, Audu-Bida said.(NAN)