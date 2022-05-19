2023: ADC most credible alternative – Chairman

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), says it’s the most credible alternative political party that can produce a technocrat, expert and visionary president if given chance in the 2023 general elections.

Chief Ralph Nwosu, ADC National Chairman, said this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Nwosu described the party as a grassroot party, with a strong youth force made up of young urban professionals with proven capacity to pursue a just course and produce measurable results.

He said that as the country was gearing toward the 2023 general elections, many powerful and prominent technocrats and experts in their chosen fields were beginning to identify with the party and its vision.

According to him, no doubt, ADC is the most credible alternative political party that can produce the next president of Nigeria.

“As we all know, ADC is a strong political party that has stood the test of time and remains a powerful youth base and grassroots oriented party.

“As we gear toward 2023, we are beginning to receive calls from highly respected Nigerians who have at one point or the other, held public offices and delivered on its mandates.

“Over 10 experts and technocrats with excellent record of service in the public sector and others with outstanding passion and services to humanity have signified interest to contest for president on our platform, the ADC,

“We are ready to give them the desired support.

“The party door is open regardless of the number of aspirants that have bought the party’s form; we will field our best aspirant and the people’s choice.

“We will give him or her all the support needed to contest and win the election,” he said.

Nwosu urged Nigerians to give visionary technocrats and economic experts the opportunity to revive and restore the nation come 2023.

He urged Nigerians, especially youths to get involved and participate actively in all electoral processes in order to have a say in the government at all levels.

Nwosu also encouraged those without a Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to get registered and acquire PVCs to vote at the 2023 general polls. (NAN)

