2023: ADC cautions against fake news

Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Candidate, has cautioned Nigerians against fake news, saying it could further aggravate the security situation in the country.

Kachikwu said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He also appealed to Nigerians to have faith in the security agencies in order to collectively defeat insecurity.

“This we must not let happen. The price of peace is eternal vigilance and vigilance must be our watchword.

“We must have faith in our security agencies and their ability to protect us.

“We must support, encourage and provide them with any relevant information.

“These terrorists won’t steal our peace or way of life if we stand shoulder to shoulder to defeat them,” he said.

He advised Nigerians to report suspicious movements to the nearest security post for action.

Kachikwu also urged Nigerians to remain united and committed to the collective vision for a better nation that worked for everyone.

According to him, Nigerians must remain resolute in the defence of the country’s hard won liberty and freedom.

He said that only Nigerians could put an end to security challenge by waging a collective war against it. (NAN)

