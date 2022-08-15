2023: Accord Party urges youths to take advantage of numerical strength

By Naomi Sharang

The National Chairman of Accord Party (AP) Alhaji Mohammed Nalado, on Monday urged the youth to take advantage of their numerical strength to clinch political positions during the 2023 general elections.

He made the call in Abuja at the unveiling of Bala Maru as the party’s Vice Presidential candidate for 2023 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baru was former Secretary to the Zamfara State Government.

Nalado while expressing displeasure at the neglect of youths in politics, urged the youth to ensure active participation come 2023.

“I have so much belief in the youth.

If you look at the electorate, majority are from this group. The youth have majority, then followed by women but the youth and women are often neglected when it comes to sharing political positions.”

He, however, urged them to use their numerical strength to clinch power at the forthcoming polls.

“Don’t wait for anybody to give you power. Take power but not through violence, use your thumbs to vote; use your thumb and vote the person that can transform the country,” Nalado said.

In his acceptance speech, the vice presidential candidate, Baru appreciated the presidential candidate for finding him worthy to be his running mate.

“I am highly appreciative of the party’s support. I pledge to work assiduously and faithfully in order to see that our candidate delivers on this mandate.”

Earlier, the party’s Presidential candidate, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, expressed optimism that Accord Party would “conquer and be victorious” in 2023.

“We are going in with full conviction that we shall get victory. Accord Party is a great party and we know what to do and we have started doing it.”

Imumolen while speaking on the candidacy of his running mate said: “haven scrutinised so many entries, I knew my vice must be an elderly man”.

He said youths needed someone to guide them and at the forefront but also needed elderly persons behind as a perfect combination for Nigeria.

He further said that the party when elected, would be able to solve the educational problems of the country within six months.

“I believe the security situation can be solved in few months. When elected president, we hope Nigerians will come alive.” (NAN)

