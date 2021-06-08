2023: Abia APC Working Committee visits Kalu , seeks victory for party

State Working Committee All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has urged the Chief Whip  the Senate and   the caucus of the party in Abia state,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to help the party win the gubernatorial elections in the next general elections. 

This is even as the  Committee commended Kalu his  leadership the party and  quality senatorial representation 

Speaking on behalf the Committee during their visit to Kalu in his private office at Orji Uzor Kalu House, Abuja ,  the the State Working Committee who is also the state the party,  Honourable Donatus Nwankpa said the party is proud of Kalu’s giant strides adding has brought new approach to leadership and representation. 

applauded Kalu his fatherly role in the party  and pleaded with him to overlook mistakes from his subordinates and focus on strengthening the party .

According to him , ” We the state working Committee came to pay you homage and to thank you the great job you are doing our party,  your senatorial zone and th4 entire Abia state . We   made it clear to you people whatever we are doing,  we must go with one voice . 

“In the words of Matin Luther, either unite for progress or be divided.  So we for unity and I you to continue your  dynamic leadership and fatherly  role for  the party.  Because one thing you must accept from us is we your subordinates must make mistakes and in the words of Ibrahim Badamosi  Babangida “ We should not be afraid of mistakes” neither should we sit and celebrate our mistakes .

Continuing said ,   ” We want to say we are proud of you and also on our own part we are proud of the giant strides you are , giving the senatorial representations a new look and a new approach. So on this note, we want you to continue the good job you are doing .  

“We also want you to remember that the aim of forming a  political party, is to control government . Our objective and mission as Abia State chapter of the APC  is  to take over the government of Abia State and be in government house come 2023 . It is a mission  and we you to lead us to achieve it ”  Nwankpa said .

Responding to the Chairman and members of the state working Committee,  Senator Kalu thanked them and reiterated his support to the demands and needs of the party. 

He said he is a loyal party man whose demand  from the party is to do what is right and what they feel is right. 

” I want to thank you people for this singular honor on me. I am a party man and  I always asked the party to do what is right and what they feel that is right. I entered this party, I   to make courageous decisions for the development of this party and will continue to do so . 

“My needs are little, my needs are very different. My  immediate needs is how to galvanize my senatorial district to be one, galvanize the party in other senatorial districts and bring more infrastructures home ” . Kalu stated 

