2023: AANI to host conference on Nigeria’s National Unity





Concerned with the apparent divisive tendencies in the country, the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (AANI), will be hosting a one day High-Level Conference to discuss Nigeria’s National Unity, with the theme, “Nigeria’s National Unity in the buildup to the 2023 General Elections”. The Conference comes up on Tuesday 20th September 2022, by 9.00 am, at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by AANI National Publicity Secretary,Brig Gen Sani K. Usman (rtd) mni, Vice President , Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will declare the conference open, while a renowned elder statesman, former Chief of Defence Staff, and former Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on Peacekeeping, General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), CFR, will be the Keynote Speaker. The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, mni, who is the Chairman of AANI Heritage Council, will be the Royal Father of the day and Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory is the Chief Host. Other prominent Nigerians expected to attend include, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zullum, mni, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, mni, Executive Governor of Jigawa State, other State Governors, members of the National Assembly, members of the Federal Executive Council, and eminent Nigerians from diverse backgrounds, as well as all members of AANI, among others.

Usman said, “Since its establishment in 1979, AANI has been a reservoir and Think-Tank on Public Policies in Nigeria. As one of the foremost stakeholders in the Nigerian State, we are deeply concerned over the country’s growing insecurity, violent extremism, and ethno-religious crisis, especially as we approach the 2023 General Elections.

“This underscores the need to interrogate the circumstances that led to the present national challenges and proffer appropriate recommendations and implementation strategies.

