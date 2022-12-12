2023: AAC forges alliance with PRP, promises to overthrow bad governance in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The African Action Congress (AAC) has forged alliance with the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), in order to secure victory at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Presidential Candidate of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore declared the party’s alliance with the PRP at a press conference

held at the NUJ Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

At the briefing which was attended by the leadership and members of the both parties, Sowore said the merger has become necessary considering the 22 years of bad governance, and economic hardship suffered by Nigerians in the hands of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the aim of the alliance was to overthrow bad governance and liberate Nigerians from oppression.

Sowore said,”Today, these two political parties, the oldest Revolutionary Party in the country, and the youngest Revolutionary Party in the country are forming an alliance to overthrow the evil system of oppression in Nigeria. There are some similarities. The person who formed the PRP is known as Aminu Kano, one of the poorest, but most powerful politician in Nigeria’s History. He has not a car known to belong to him, but he was more powerful than all the rich people in Nigeria in his own time. He has no not a mansion built by himself.

“Alhaji Bararabe Musa, who also was a member of the party was the first governor in Nigeria’s History to be impeached because he refused to engage in corruption. In fact, he also died with dignity a few years ago. When we started our party, we are the first party that is the African National Congress in Nigeria’s History founded by young people. When I mean young people, really young radical elements in Nigeria. Is the first political party in recent history that call for a revolution in Nigeria. And carried out that master plan in about 20 cities in Nigeria in 2019. Of course, the same thing that happened to the PRP also happened to us at the points the PRP was hijacked by reactionary elements. Also in 2019, the AAC was hijacked by reactionary elements, whereas the PRP, the legacy PRP, the original, authentic and undiluted PRP is the one that we are in-bed with today. They are the one that we are in alliance with today.

“The AAC as well regain control of its party after I was sent into detention, restricted to Abuja for three years on June the second 2022. Because I know so many of you journalists will be asking, are you merging with the faction of the PRP, the PRP doesn’t have a faction. The other PRP is the overflow of the APC or PDP, is not the faction of the authentic PRP. We are able to say this because we are suffered the same fate in the hands of the state reactionary elements.

“There was a time they used to say to us that the AAC has a faction. We kept telling them that there’s no faction in AAC that when the owners of AAC are ready they will take back their party. Interestingly, our position is that the party will be our forever and we are back in control of that party today. We are telling you that there was never a time we lost the party.

“What’s the essence of our coming together here today? Is that Nigerians, even the media have been asking were and were will there be an authentic alliance of serious political parties in the country and we are here dutifully to present to you the best, purest form of alliance of two major, radical revolutionary political parties in Nigeria today.

“We would like to express to you that the other political parties, especially who are contesting in this election, are not different. The PDP is not different from the APC, the APC is not different from the PDP as a matter of fact, what we know in Nigeria is that the APC was created by people who defected from the PDP, I think in 2013 and won an election in 2015, and by 2019, those who defected from the APC also came back to the PDP in this election.

“In this election there are four political parties that you here you hear about mostly, as the APC, PDP, the Labour Party and the NNPP. All of the characters and personnel in these parties are from PDP originally, some of them went to APC, and now back into PDP.

“The NNPP is the overflow of PDP, the Labour Party is the overflow of the PDP. Infact Labour Party’s own is worse because they are orphanage home for internally displaced politicians. Anytime they are ejected from PDP or APC, they go to labour party and today in the history on the continent of Africa, is the most popular orphanage home for internally displaced politicians.”

Speaking on the issue whether Kola Abiola is the authentic Presidential candidate of the PRP, Sowore said,”We are in this alliance between the authentic AAC and PRP. If you want to know if Kola Abiola is the Presidential Candidate of the PRP ask Kola Abiola. He is the one who claim to be the Presidential Candidate.”

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the PRP, Abdulmajeed Daudu said the merger’s sole purpose was to emancipate Nigerians.

Daudu who stressed that the alliance between two political parties would bring hope to Nigerians, called on well meaning citizens of the country to defeat the evil politicians.

“It is going to be a great day in the history of this nation. It is going to be a turning point in the history of Nigerian politics. The merger is of the sole purpose of emancipating our people from 22 years of hardship and misrule.

“The two political parties are coming together in order to bring hope to Nigerians. We are calling on all people to come together to defeat the busuas. This is the formalization of this union. This will be the end of hardship for all Nigerians,” he said.

He further called on all Nigerians to unite against the present crop of corrupt politicians and unite under the alliance.