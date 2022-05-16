2023: 93 APC aspirants jostle for 25 seats in C/River Assembly

No fewer than 93 All Progressives Congress (APC) members are gunning for the party’s tickets that will enable them to contest the 25 seats in the Cross River House of Assembly.

Chairman of APC in Cross River Alphonsus Eba disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Calabar.

Eba told NAN that initially more than 500 party men and women aspired to contest the 25 assembly seats.

According to him, after much dialogue with the aspirants, bordering on issues of zoning, political strength and consensus, the party was able to prune the number to 93.

“However, for the governorship seat, the APC in Cross River has only Sen. Bassey Otu, who is our consensus candidate.

“Although there are some people who wanted us to hold a primary election so as to pick a candidate, the party has, however, chosen Sen. Otu to fly its flag in the 2023 polls,“ he said. (NAN)

