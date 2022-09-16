2023: 7,000 PDP supporters defect to APC in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto tate had received over 7,000 members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). .

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Friday by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Assistant, New Media to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

Abubakar said that the defectors were from Wurno and Kware local government areas of the state.

According to Abubakar, the new members were received at different locations in the two LGAs by the APC leaders in the state.

He said that the APC Gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, while receiving over 4,270 defectors in Wurno LGA assured them of equal treatment with all other members of the party.

Aliyu expressed satisfaction with the level of the new members’ commitment and assured, ”if elected, he will work closely with them to address the challenges in the state.”

The candidate added, ”If elected, he will continue from the giant strides of the former governor of the state, Wamakko.”

In his remarks Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, the state APC Chairman appreciated the new members of the party, while assuring them of the party’s commitment to carry all its members along for its victory.

Abubakar also said that the APC at Achida town of Wurno LGA and Gidan Rugga Ward of Kware LGA had received over 2,500 PDP supporters.

He said the defectors had continued to express satisfaction for taking their decision to join APC at the right time.

They assured to work hard toward ensuring the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections at all levels.. (NAN)

