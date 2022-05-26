2023: 40 Aspirants Jostle For APC Reps Tickets In Imo State

A total of 40 aspirants are jostling for the tickets of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 10 House Representatives seats in Imo State. The primaries are slated to take take place on the 26th of May 2022.

Newsdiaryonline gathered that 40 aspirants or more, purchased the party’s Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.

Based on the list sighted, seven aspirants in the APC are vying for the Reps seat of Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency.

The aspirants are Hon Pat-Ekeji Ngozi, Amajirionwu Blyden Okanni, Ifeanyi Akpiti, Matthew Nwogu, Ogbonna Chukwuma, Justina Kamalu and Udumka Anthony Chukwudi.

In Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency, three aspirants are jostling for the APC ticket.

They are: Princess Christina Eligwe-Ude, Canicemore Nwachukwu and Hon Nkiruka S.Okafor.

In Owerri Federal Constituency, seven aspirants have indicated interest to be the party’s flag-bearer for the Reps seat.

The aspirants are Tochi Chinedu O, Jennifer Akudo Oguzie, Chijioke Williams, Uwazuruike Chinedu Tony, Oparaugo Cornelius Onyebuchi, Chima Osondu Opara, and Noble Abiaso Atulegwu.

In Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, the contenders are incumbent representative, Hon Paschal Obi, Hon Austine Chukwukere, Ukwandu Roseline Ukwandu, Onyechere Ekechukwu, Hon Ugwu Thelma and a member of the State Assembly, Arthur Egwim.

In Ohaji/Egbema Federal Constituency, Henry Okafor and Ngozi F.Okafor will battle for the party’s Reps ticket.

In Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Hon Miriam Onuoha, who currently represents the Constituency in the House of Representatives, will vie for the party’s ticket with Ikenna Chukwocha.

Hon Chike Okafor, will be up against Prof James Ihemeje, Hon Micheal Onyemaechi Njoku, Simon Ebuegbulem, Chinwendu E.Amba and Emmanuel Kelechi Emeakaroha, for the party’s ticket in Ehime Mbano/Obowo/Ihitte- Uboma Federal Constituency (Okigwe South).

Engr Amadi Akarachi and Hon Uche Ogbuagu will fight for the APC Reps ticket in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

