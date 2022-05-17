2023: 244 PDP aspirants jostle for 68 elective positions in Lagos

No fewer than 244 aspirants are jostling for house of assembly, house of representatives, senate and governorship tickets of PDP for the 2023 68 elective positions in Lagos State.

The Lagos Publicity Secretary of the PDP Mr Hakeem Amode, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports the 68 elective positions are governorship -one, senate -three, house of representatives -24 and house of assembly -40.

Giving the breakdown, Amode said that 140 aspirants were contesting for the party’s tickets for the 40 seats in the state house of assembly, 85 for the 24 House of representatives seats, 13 aspirants for the three senatorial districts and six for governorship.

NAN recalls that the PDP National Working Committee had announced the dates for all its primaries.

The dates for the house of assembly primary is now May 21 while the primaries for the house of representatives and senate are fixed for May 22 and 23 respectively.

Meanwhile, the governorship primaries is now slated for May 26 in the state. (NAN)

