2023: 244 PDP aspirants jostle for 68 elective positions in Lagos

May 17, 2022 Favour Lashem



No fewer than 244 aspirants are  jostling for  house of assembly, house of representatives, senate and governorship tickets  of  PDP for the  2023 68 elective positions in Lagos State.

The Lagos Publicity Secretary of the PDP Mr Hakeem Amode, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports the 68 elective positions are governorship -one, senate -three, house of representatives -24 and house of assembly -40.

Giving the breakdown, Amode said  that 140 aspirants were contesting for the party’s tickets for the 40 seats in the state house of assembly,  85 for the 24 House of representatives seats, 13 aspirants for the three senatorial districts and six for governorship.

NAN recalls  that the PDP National Working Committee had announced  the dates for all  its primaries.

The  dates for the house of assembly primary is now May 21 while the primaries for the house of representatives and senate are fixed for May 22 and  23 respectively.

Meanwhile, the governorship primaries is now slated for May 26 in the state. (NAN)