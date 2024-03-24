2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 27 results

The following are the results of Match Day 27 fixtures played on Sunday in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL):

Katsina United FC 2-1 Abia Warriors FC

Heartland FC 1-2 Enugu Rangers International FC

Lobi Stars FC 1-1 Bayelsa United FC

Kwara United FC 2-1 Enyimba International FC

Plateau United FC 1-2 Akwa United FC

Remo Stars FC 2-0 Bendel Insurance FC

Sunshine Stars FC Rivers United FC ( postponed)

While on Monday ,March 25: Niger Tornadoes FC vs Shooting S FC

Similarly, the following matches were played on Saturday:

Doma United FC 1-1 Gombe United FC

Kano Pillars FC 1-0 Sporting Lagos FC ( NAN)

By Aderonke Ojo