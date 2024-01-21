Sunday, January 21, 2024
2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 19 results

By Chimezie Godfrey
The  following are the results of Match Day 19 fixtures played on Sunday in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL):

The  following are the results of Match Day 19 fixtures played on Sunday in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL):

Gombe United FC 1-1 Bayelsa United FC

Kano Pillars FC 2-1 Heartland FC

Lobi Stars FC  1-0 Plateau United FC

Remo Stars FC 2-1 Abia Warriors FC

Niger Tornadoes FC 0-0 Katsina United FC

Akwa United FC 1-0  Enugu Rangers International FC

Shooting Stars 1-2 Enyimba  International FC

The following match was played on Saturday   :

Doma United FC 1-1 Rivers United FC

Kwara United FC 1-0 Sunshine Stars FC

Bendel Insurance FC 3-1 Sporting Lagos FC (NAN)

