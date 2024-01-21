2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 19 results

The following are the results of Match Day 19 fixtures played on Sunday in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL):
Gombe United FC 1-1 Bayelsa United FC
Kano Pillars FC 2-1 Heartland FC
Lobi Stars FC 1-0 Plateau United FC
Remo Stars FC 2-1 Abia Warriors FC
Niger Tornadoes FC 0-0 Katsina United FC
Akwa United FC 1-0 Enugu Rangers International FC
Shooting Stars 1-2 Enyimba International FC
The following match was played on Saturday :
Doma United FC 1-1 Rivers United FC
Kwara United FC 1-0 Sunshine Stars FC
Bendel Insurance FC 3-1 Sporting Lagos FC (NAN)