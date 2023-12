The following are the results of Match Day 11 fixtures played on Sunday in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL):

Bayelsa United FC 2-2 Abia Warriors FC

Gombe United FC 2-5 Kano Pillars FC

Remo Stars FC 1-0 Plateau United FC

Shooting Stars FC 0-0 Heartland FC

Sporting Lagos FC 1-0 Katsina United FC

The match between Rangers International FC vs Rivers United FC was postponed, therefore this particular match result could not be included here.

By Aderonke Ayo ( NAN)

