2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 1: Sporting Lagos FC beat Gombe Utd FC 2-0

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Sporting Lagos FC on Monday began life in the elite Nigeria Premier League (NPL) on a bright note with a convincing 2-0 win over visiting Gombe United FC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium, attracted Lagos many fans who were eager to once again enjoy top flight football in the state.

Lagos fans have in the last few years been denied the opportunity of top flight football after the demotion of Lagos-based MFM FC, and other great clubsides such as Stationary Stores, Julius Berger, Ikorodu United, among others left the scene.

Sporting Lagos FC, having the first taste of the Premier League, showed promise as they dispatched the visitors, the Jewels of Savannah, by 2-0.

Goals by Rivio Ayemwenre and Clement Nantuam propelled Sporting Lagos to their first ever win in the NPFL.

Ayemwenre, who scored the first goal for the Sporting Lagos F, headed into the back of the net after he was left unmarked to receive a cross from Jonathan Alukwu in the 42nd minute of the game.

Nantuan added the second goal after he benefited from Junior Lokosa’s missed over-head kick to score from a goal mouth scramble.

The match was not without some nervy moments as a defensive error by Sporting Lagos FC’s Captain cost his side a penalty after the goalkeeper was adjudged to have fouled on-rushing Gombe United FC’s player.

However, Mojeeb Odufeso missed what could have been a consolation goal for Gombe United in added time when he fluffed the penalty four minutes into the second half extra time.

Speaking after the match, the Coach of Sporting Lagos FC, Paul Offor, gave thumbs up for the performance of his side.

He said the first win would serve as a morale booster.

“This is a type of result needed to open our account in the elite league.

“The team played well and we will continue to get better as time goes by. Our target is to win the league,” he said.

The Coach of Gombe United FC, Mohammed Babaganaru, said he was satisfied with the performance of his team despite the loss

“I am satisfied with the performance of my team although there are some other works to be done.

“The team was quickly assembled because we were not sure when the league would start, we were just training on our own after the league was postponed.

“We have no target for the season, we just want to take the game as they come,” he said. (NAN)

