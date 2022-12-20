2023: 2 Tambuwal aides, scores defect to APC in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State had received two Special Assistants of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and scores of other members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), the party’s leader in the stat, said this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Sokoto.

According to Abubakar, the Special Assistants were: Alhaji Abdullahi Jabo and Hajiya Hafsatu Tudun-Wada, from Tambuwal and Sokoto South Local Government Areas, respectively.

He said Jabo and his supporters were received by Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu and Alhaji Idris Gobir, the state APC governorship candidate and his running mate, respectively.

“Hajiya Hafsatu Tudun-Wada and scores of her supporters were received by the wife of the gubernatorial candidate, Hajiya Fatima Aliyu at a separate occasion,” Abubakar said.

The special assistant added that other PDP members and stakeholders recently received by the APC were from Sokoto North and Wamakko LGAs.

He said all the new members were warmly received and assured of equal treatment with other members of the party, while declaring their total support towards the success of APC at all levels. (NAN)