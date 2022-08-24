2022 World Humanitarian Day: Umar Farouq applauds Buhari

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his presence at the 2022 world humanitarian day held recently at Maiduguri, Borno state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister on behalf of the entire staff of the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry thanked and appreciated Mr President for finding out time to commemorate with Humanitarian Actors who have laid their lives for the country.

She affirmed that the President’s presence during the auspicious occasion was a clear demonstration of the passion and commitment he has towards alleviating the suffering of millions of Nigerians.

She said,”On behalf of the management and entire staff of the Ministry, I wish to humbly use this medium to convey profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for taking time out of his very busy schedule to commemorate with Humanitarian Actors who have laid their lives on the line to save others affected by insurgency, hunger and other humanitarian challenges during the World Humanitarian Day held in Maiduguri on 18th August, 2022.

“Mr. President your presence with us on that August occasion in August, is yet another clear demonstration of the passion and commitment you have towards alleviating the suffering of millions of lives especially those of the poorest of the poor, the teeming youths, Persons with Disabilities and other vulnerable persons.”

