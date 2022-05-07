2022 UTME: Candidates rate JAMB high on CBT conduct in Enugu

By Alex Enebeli

Some candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Enugu State have scored the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) high for the hitch-free conduct of the examination in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the examination ,which was Computer Based Test (CBT), went on simultaneously across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The exam which began on Friday( May 6) will end on Monday(May 9 ).

A NAN correspondent, who visited some CBT centres in Enugu on Saturday , reports that the exam was conducted smoothly with security personnel present at the centres.

Speaking to NAN at the TETFUND Centre, a supervisor at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), who pleaded anonymity, said everything went on smoothly at the centre.

He rated JAMB high for its efficiency and conduct of the exam, saying that there were no computer breakdowns, power or network failure at the centre.

“The exam started yesterday, and we held three sessions with 250 candidates for each session, and today the same number will be having theirs.

“Glad enough, no candidate has reported any issue regarding the CBT at the centre.

“We maintain the necessary measures stipulated by the examiner such as wearing face masks and avoidance of objects that will incriminate them.

“They have also been addressed and told what is expected of them; some JAMB officials and centre technicians were on the ground to handle possible network and computer breakdown,s” he said.

A candidate, Miss Christabel Chinaza, described the exam as simple for those that read for the exam, adding that she did not experience any issues throughout the exam.

“I read past questions for the exam, it was very simple for me as I finished ahead of the two hours given, and I did not encounter any issue throughout the exam.

Michael Adindu shared the same experience with Chinaza, saying that the exam was fun.

“The subjects were simple except Physics I encountered little challenge but in all, I am expecting a score of 250 and above,” he said.

He thanked JAMB for making the processes very easy and simple.

At the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) center, candidates expressed satisfaction with the CBT, describing it as hitch-free.

Okon Destiny said the exam was easy, saying; “the systems were working faster and I finished before time.

“I expect to gain admission next year because I take my time to go through the questions many times, and they were just simple except physics,” he said.

Meanwhile ,a parent ,who pleaded anonymity, said the environment under which the exam was conducted was secure as only candidates were allowed in after a thorough search by the officials of the Civil Defence Corps.

He commended JAMB for making the processes easy for the candidates.

(NAN)

