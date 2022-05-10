2022 UTME: 1.4m candidates’ so far sat for examination, results out soon -JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said about 1.4 million candidates have so far sat for its 2022 exercise across the country and their results would soon be released.

The board revealed this in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar on Tuesday, in Abuja.

JAMB said the results for its ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was undergoing a form of scrutiny before being released to candidates.

” About 1.4 million candidates have so far taken the examination across the country with some examination towns and centres completing their own allotted number of candidates for the year.

” The results of sessions already taken will be released soon .

” However, the release of these results is with the caveat that after previewing the CCTV footage of the conduct of the examination, the result of any candidate found wanting would be withdrawn if already released.

” If not yet released, such result would be witheld.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 1. 7 million candidates registered for the 2022 exercise and were expected to sit for the ongoing exercise across the country.

JAMB also said that it had no significant concerns as the exercise progressed, adding that the reports coming in from the states established the veracity of the reports earlier received from its centre teams.

It, however, reiterated its zero tolerance for examination infractions and urged candidates to conduct themselves properly, while following the its rules.

Similarly, the board warned Computer Based Tests (CBT) centre owners not to engage in any form of infraction against its operational code that might negatively impact on the exercise.

JAMB said: “The board is not here to subordinate the interest of Nigeria to any other interests. JAMB would, therefore, not tolerate any infraction, no matter how small.

” If the tempo of JAMB activities is too high for any centre, they are to, at liberty, seek other areas of engagement as there are so many things people can do outside partnering with JAMB.”

It further urged centre owners to ensure full compliance with extant rules and regulations in their dealings with the board as there would be no hiding place for any wrongdoer.

The 2022 exercise commenced on May 6 and is scheduled to end on May 16.(NAN)

