2022 Police Constable Recruitment: Issues around exercise will be resolved – PSC

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has assured that issues around the 2022 police constable recruitment will be resolved.

The Commission made this known in a statement signed by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani on Tuesday.

Ani advised applicants and other Nigerians desirous of a career in the Nigeria Police Force to exercise patience while the issues are being resolved.

He said,”The Police Service Commission notes the publication of the Nigeria Police Force with regard to the 2022 Constable recruitment exercise.

“The Commission wishes to state that all contending issues around the exercise will be resolved between the two parties in the interest of the nation.

“All interested applicants and other Nigerians desirous of a career in the Nigeria Police Force should exercise patience while these issues are being resolved.”

Ani also assured that the commission will continue to strive to give Nigerians a Police Force they will be proud of.

