2022 Mock notification slip ready for printing- JAMB

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced that the 2022 Mock notification slip is ready for printing.

The board, therefore called on those candidates who had registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit the optional mock examination to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng

The JAMB spoke through its Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

“2022 Mock exam slip printing is now available. Candidates who had registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit the optional mock examination are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng

to print their mock notification slips,” said JAMB.

