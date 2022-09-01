2022 Kukah Young Innovators Award: Teen CEO wins N2m grand prize

By Bridget Ikyado

Miss Oluwabunmi Olalude, a teenager, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Venille Sanitary Pads, has won N2 million grand prize for 2022 Kukah Young Innovators Award

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award is part of the activities to celebrate the 70th birthday and in recognition of the national and global status of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah

Bishop Kukah is known as a quintessential intellectual and a promoter of modern trends in resolving the challenges of society through investment in innovations, energies and talents of the young people.

Olaude, the 20 years old CEO, won the prize for innovating and producing sanitary rowel with her major raw material derived from stems of banana and plantain.

She was presented with a cheque and some other prizes at the award ceremony of the 2022 Kukah Prize for Young Innovators powered by Grey Soft Technologies and the Kukah Centre in Abuja.

NAN reports that the 1st runner up Miss Rebbeca Adeosun, of “0 Circle ” left with the sum of N1million for producing an ICT device using 170 applications.

The 2nd runner up ,a group of young inventors known as” Helgg Scooters Limited ” a micro-mobility startup company introducing a shared network of electric vehicles, won the sum of N500,000.

Olalude of Venille Pads told NAN that the pad was made from agricultural byproducts that were hygienic good quality and best of all bio degradable.

According to the young innovator, her team also provides counseling to schools, girls in puberty stage and menstruating.

She said they disseminated menstrual hygienic information through a website portal and taught young women on reproductive health.

The young CEO said they were focused on getting the job done as they were solution based, focused on tackling period poverty, and saving the planet.

“We are working towards engaging wholesale and retail outlets for the sale of our product, setting up our online store, and collaborating with logistics brands to boost our reach to a wider audience.

“Materials that are dependable and absorbent allow you to live worry-free.Affordable pads, combating period poverty in our time.”

She commended her parents, school teachers, mentors as well as the Kukah Foundation and other donors with other Nigerians for their supports in making her dream realizable.

The CEO promised to maintain standards as her product is health related and helps in developing the nation’s economy.

She advised youths to use their talents for developing the country and to shun social vices.

In his remarks, Manzo Maigari, CEO Greysort Technologies and co sponsor of the event, thanked Nigerians for coming all out to celebrate Bishop Kukah.

He described Kukah as a source of inspiration to all and sundry, saying “working around him has made him more determined and positive about Nigeria.”

Maigari appealed for more partnership for the Kukah Prize for Innovation and support for the Kukah centre, which he said served as a means of curbing unemployment, insecurity and keeping the youth away from social vices.

The Kukah Prize for Young Innovators is an award of recognition for outstanding innovators in the field of technology presented to young Africans who show exceptional promise as developing leaders in digital transformation.

The award is intended to support and spur young and innovative minds whose ideas embody the potential to transform their communities and the world around us. (NAN)

