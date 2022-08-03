2022 Hajj: Last batch of Kwara pilgrims retuns home

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The last batch of the Kwara State pilgrims that performed the just concluded 2022 Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have returned safely in Ilorin.



The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that 328 pilgrims with officials arrived on board a Max Airline, with flight number 5N-ADM, landed at the Ilorin International Airport, Ilorin, at about 1:18 a.m. on Wednesday.



Speaking with newsmen on arrival, the State Chairman, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr. Abdulkadir Sambaki, expressed gratitude to Allah for preserving the lives of every pilgrim from the state and granting them the wherewithal to actively perform all the essential rites of the spiritual exercise.

Sambaki commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for providing necessary logistics that made the trip comfortable for the pilgrims.



Also, one of the board members, Alhaji Mahmud AbdulRasheed-Bube, appreciated Gov. AbdulRasaq for the steadfastness and support rendered to the pilgrims while in Saudi Arabia.



In her remarks, Alhaja Nimot Abdul-Hameed thanked Allah, the state government and its officials for providing them the enabling environment throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.



NAN reports that the arrival of the third batch which is the last, completed the number of the state’s pilgrims for the 2022 Hajj to 1,406 pilgrims.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

