2022 Hajj: First batch of 262 Oyo pilgrims return home

By Suleiman Shehu

No fewer than 262 Oyo State pilgrims that performed the 2022 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday returned to Nigeria safely.

The pilgrims arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Alh. Wasiu Olatubosun, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this known in a statement in Ibadan.

Olatubosun said that the first batch of the pilgrims left their hotels for the airport at 6.p.m Saudi time (4p.m Nigerian time) on Tuesday.

He said that the aircraft conveying them back to Nigeria took off at 2.00 a.m Nigerian time.

The commissioner said that government functionaries on the flight with the pilgrims were the Head of Service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola, the Executive Secretary, Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Muhideen Olatunji, among others.

Olatubosun said that the remaining batches of Pilgrims from the state were expected to return to the country soonest. (NAN)

