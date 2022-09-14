2022 Hajj: FCT to refund excess payment to pilgrims

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will commence the refund of excess payment to Pilgrims who participated in the 2022 Hajj on Sept. 19.

Director of the board, Malam Muhammad Danmallam, disclosed this in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the organisation, Malam Muhammad Aliyu on Wednesday in Abuja.

Danmallam disclosed that all those who paid above the stipulated Hajj Fare would get refund of the balance through their individual Bank Accounts.

The director also said that all pilgrims who paid more than N2, 449,607.89k which was the actual hajj fare would get refund of the excess payment.

He explained that the affected pilgrims were to submit their original receipts of payment with account details to the Account section of the board or to their respective area officers to process the payment.

The director, however, said that pilgrims who paid through the Hajj Saving Scheme or balanced their 2022 Hajj fare through the scheme would get refund through the Account they opened for the exercise.

Similarly, Danmallam said that those beneficiaries without Bank Account should forward a letter authorising the board to make the payment to the third party account.

He directed them to attach photocopies of the means of identity of the owner of the account to credit for the refund.

The director said that 1,584 pilgrims who participated in the 2022 hajj through the board, would benefit from the refund out of the 1,993 pilgrims that performed the exercise. (NAN)

