2022 Hajj: FCT board begins orientation of intending pilgrims on Mach 26

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will commence first phase of its education and orientation for intending pilgrims for 2022 Hajj on March 26.

The Director of the Board, Malam Nasiru Danmallam made the disclosure in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the organisation, Muhammad Aliyu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Danmallam said that islamic scholars had already been mobilised for the exercise scheduled to take place at the permanent Hajj Camp located at Basan Jiwa close to the Nnamdi Azikwe Internatinal Airport, Abuja.

He said that the orientation would be conducted in phases to enable the intending pilgrims get enlightened on the hajj rites.

He said the exercise would also make them know the new policies introduced for this year’s hajj by the Saudi authorities and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Danmallam said this was important, especially after two years hajj without intending pilgrims from Nigeria due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that hindered the annual religious exercise.

The director advised intending pilgrims from the territory to participate in all programmes organised by the board, especially as the authorities might introduce new policies and guidelines for the performance of hajj after COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that the board had mapped out strategies to assist them to attain acceptable hajj.

He said the board was committed to ensure that all the intending pilgrims complied with the rules and regulations put in place by relevant authorities for the exercise.

Danmallam said the board had already commenced its Radio enlightenment programmes on Hajj this week to avail the intending pilgrims the opportunity of acquiring knowledge on the hajj to get value for their money.

He advised intending pilgrims, particularly the first timers, to take advantage of the exercises and enhance their Islamic knowledge on Hajj rites and proper guidance toward the attainment of acceptable Hajj.

Danmallam also advised intending pilgrims, who made deposits in respect of 2020 and 2021 hajj that could not take place, to open a personal Hajj Saving Account with Ja’iz bank.

“Thereafter, provide the account details to enable the board migrate their rolled over deposits into the new account as directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.”

He said that the board had already commenced the process of transferring the deposits of those who have already opened their personal Hajj Saving Account with Ja’iz Bank as directed by NAHCON.

He warned all intending pilgrims who were yet to submit their account details or submit their International Passport to do so.

According to him, this will enable the board commence the process of their travel documents as soon as clear signal on the exercise is received from relevant authority.

He emphasised that the board would not relent in its effort to ensure the principle of first-come first-served basis in selecting those that would participate in this year’s hajj through the board. (NAN)

