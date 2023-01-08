2022 Floods affected 24,714 persons in FCT – Agency

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency says flood affected about 24,713 inhabitants in three of the six area councils of the FCT in 2022.

Its Director-General, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, stated on Sunday in Abuja that the floods also damaged 131 structures.

He said those affected in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) numbered 20,376; those in Bwari Area Council numbered 2,058 while 2,279 persons were affected in Abaji Area Council.

“The floods also resulted in the displacement of 2,972 persons in AMAC where 102 houses were damaged, while a total of 9,813 lives were saved.

“In Bwari Area Council, 343 households were displaced, six houses damaged and 41 lives saved. No life was lost to the floods.

“In Abaji Area Council, 380 persons were displaced, 23 houses damaged and 272 lives saved.

“In AMAC, 6,876 persons were affected in the first flood at Ebano Hudu Road by Damagaza River, Efab Estate, Lokogoma, Apo Dutsen Expressway, Carters Court, Apo and Trademore Estate, Lugbe,’’ he stated.

Idriss added that 15 road crashes were recorded but resolved in conjunction with relevant agencies.

“We responded to 15 incidents of road crashes, 10 fire incidents and the case of a collapsed building in Kubwa where five persons were rescued and two seriously injured.

“No life was lost in the incident,’’ he stated. (NAN)