2022 flood: NEMA presents relief materials for Victims in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday presented relief materials for victims of 2022 flood disaster in nine local government areas of Sokoto State.

Presenting the materials to the government, Aliyu Kafindangi, the Head of Sokoto Operations Office, NEMA, said the gesture was an effort by the Federal Government to ease the victims pain.

Kafindangi said the materials were to support the victims in Gwadabawa, Silame, Goronyo, Isa, Sabon Birni, Kebbe, Yabo, Sokoto North and Shagari LGAs.

“The materials comprised food items such as rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, spaghetti, tomato paste, iodized salt.

It also included non-food items such as Mosquito nets, blankets, nylon mats, sanitary pads, toilet Soaps, disinfectants, detergents, cooking pots and stoves.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Alhaji Bala Yabo, the Special Advisor to Gov Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), appreciated NEMA’s timely interventions in the state.

Yabo assured that the state government would ensure proper dissemination of the materials, to justify the purpose they were meant for. (NAN)