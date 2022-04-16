2022 Easter: Sani Bello felicitates with Christians, seeks prayers for peace

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, has congratulated Christians in Niger State and beyond as they celebrate Easter, the season of the remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind.

In a message, Governor Sani Bello noted that Easter is a significant celebration observed by Christians which portrays the sacrifice and love examplified by Jesus Christ, who is the foundation and the end of the Christian faith.

He stressed the need for Christians to celebrate Easter solemnly while reflecting and imbibing the virtues of love, selflessness, forgiveness, perseverance, as well as sacrifice, which are the hallmarks of the celebration.

The Governor also urged Christians to use the period to sustain their supplications to God for an end to insecurity in some parts of the state.

“As you celebrate, it is important that you imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the celebration.

“While you celebrate, pray that God will bring an end to all the security challenges confronting the state. We must rise to the fact that these are trying moments for us as alumnus state and we need to strengthen our resolve to collectively confront the challenges”, he said.

The Governor wished the Christian faithful a successful and hitch-free celebration, while urging them to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement to the appropriate authorities.

The feast of Easter is a yearly and a solemn celebration for Christians, it is the core of Christianity, characterized by the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ, who accepted to die on the cross on Good Friday to save mankind. His resurrection on the third day (Easter), gives hope of life hereafter to the Christan faithful.

