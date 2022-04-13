2022 Easter: FRSC deploys 1,439 personnel for patrol operations in Delta

By Clara Egbogota

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Command, says it will deploy 1,439 personnel for the 2022 Easter patrol operations in the state to havea hitch free celebration.

Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, the FRSC Delta Sector Commander told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Tuesday that the 1,439 personnel include Regular and Special Marshals.

He said that the command would also be deploying 18 patrol vehicles, two ambulances and one tow truck for the Easter patrol operation.

“We have regular marshals which are 1,439 that are going to be deployed along with Special Marshals to work with them.

“We are also collaborating with other sister agencies like the Army, Nigerian Police, National Security and Civil Defence Corps, Delta State Traffic Management Authority and others agencies; they are going to be fully engaged for the operations.

“The FRSC, Delta Sector Command, is leaving no stone unturned toward having a peaceful and crash free Easter celebrations.

“All FRSC personnel, both regular and Special Marshal are psychologically, mentally and physically ready for the herculean task.

“Necessary equipment like Tow Trucks, Ambulances, Redargon Fireman Axe are fully supplied by FRSC headquarters.

“Preparations are on top gear to erect canopies at various location to serve as ‘’HELP AREAS”,” he said.

Abubakar said that the corps was targeting on achieving zero records of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) during the Easter celebration.

“We have rub minds with relevant stakeholders on how to ensure hitch free celebration during Easter and we have mapped out strategies to ensure we have a hitch free celebration.

“Our target is to ensure that no overloading of vehicles are allowed on the highway, driving without installation of speed limit device and the use of phone are also prohibited while driving.

“Also, those beating traffic and using one-way will be apprehended and eventually their vehicles will be impounded.

“These are the things we have put in place to have a hitch free exercise and operations during the Easter celebration, ” he said.

Abubakar urged motorists to abide by the rules and regulations of road traffic to avoid incidents that could claim lives and properties.(NAN)

