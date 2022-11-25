2022 Creative Africa Nexus Weekend to feature Chimamanda Adichie, others – Organisers

By Taiye Olayemi

Organisers of the the 2022 edition of the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) says it will feature award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie, legendary artiste, Bruce Onabrakpeya and some other renowned entertainers across Africa.

Mr Babatunde Samuel, media consultant for the programme, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said CANEX WKND 2022 would be a three-day gathering of creatives from across Africa and the diaspora, billed to take place from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

“2022 CANEX WKND will feature some of Africa and the diaspora’s top creatives, experts, brands and thought leaders that will include the Nigerian trio of Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya; Alex Okosi, Managing Director of EMEA Emerging Markets at YouTube and award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie.

“CANEX WKND is a major milestone in the bank’s implementation of its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme; a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative and cultural industries.

“Also, award-winning actor, musician, and filmmaker, Idris Elba is set to bring his wealth of experience and insights to the global film industry at CANEX WKND 2022.

“With roots in Sierra Leone and Ghana, Elba represents the astounding success of people of African descent within the global entertainment industry.

“With free registration at www.canex.africa, sessions are open to all registered delegates along with all masterclasses that commence on Thursday, 24 November,” he said. (NAN)

