2022 Civil Service Week: State House honours outstanding Staff





The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar has presented awards to four exceptional staff as part of activities marking the 2022 Civil Service week celebration.

This year’s awards were presented to Mohammed Khansila Ramalan, Deputy Director, Human Resource Management, Halima Shehu Kurra, Assistant Director Accounts, John Okwori, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Accounts and Tanimu Loddo, Head Steward.

The Permanent Secretary recognised the outstanding Staff, who, through innovation, patriotic commitment to the civil service and exemplary conduct in their various departments, have contributed to effective service delivery in the seat of government.

He announced that one of the recipients will be nominated for the national award, organised by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, to culminate activities marking the 2022 Civil Service week.

Commenting on the criteria for selecting the best civil servants of the year, Umar said the recipients were, among others, assessed on unusual patriotic commitment to the civil service; length of service; productivity; integrity in service delivery; efficiency in service delivery; commitment and dedication to schedule duty and responsibility; personal impact; adherence to core values; as well creativity and innovation.

While congratulating the recipients, the Permanent Secretary reminded civil servants of their vital role in nation building, noting that the service expects the best and loyalty from them at all times.

