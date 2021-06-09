Mr Silas Agara, Commissioner, representing Nasarawa state at the National Population Commission (NPC) has assured the state of accurate population figure during the proposed 2022 census.

Agara, gave the assurance in Keffi on Wednesday when the state Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism sensitised stakeholders in Nasarawa West Senatorial Zone on the importance of population census.

The NPC commissioner, also the immediate past deputy governor, expressed concern over the current low population figure of the state.

According to him, the 2006 population figure of 1.8 million people has put the state in a disadvantaged position.

He noted that with the ongoing Enumeration Area Demarcation and Pre-test census, the state would have reason to smile after the exercise.

He commended the ministry for embarking on the awareness campaign aimed at enlightening the people on the need to participate in the census.

He urged people of the state to come out in numbers to be counted during the exercise in 2022.

Mr Dogo Shammah, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said that the government was deeply worried about the present population figure and called on everyone in the state to participate during the headcount.

Shammah stressed the need for the traditional institution to be fully involved as critical stakeholders and custodians of the people’s culture and values, in order to sensitise their subjects ahead of the exercise.

(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

