2022 CBN Championship: Ekiti Sports council GM commends junior Tennis team

The General Manager of the Ekiti Sports Council, Mr Kunle Adeyemi, has assured the state’s contingents to the just concluded 2022 CBN Junior Tennis Championship of government support.Adeyemi, who stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, while addressing newsmen, said the state was proud of the athletes.

The General Manager said that Seun Ogunsakin retained his Boys U-6 title, while his younger brother, Oluwaseyi Ogunsakin emerged the U-12 champion, the category where he was the runner-up in the 2021 edition.Adeyemi noted that the state also excelled in the female categories, saying that Gloria Samuel was adjudged the Most Outstanding Female Player of the tournament, while Success Ogunjobi came second in the Girls’ U-16 event.

Commending the athletes and their Coach, Wumi Ogunsakin, for the feat, the general manager attributed their achievements to their diligence and the commitment of the state Government to youth and sports development.He, however, solicited improvement in the contribution of public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to sports development.

He stressed the need to support government’s efforts in achieving the desired goals in the sports sector in Ekiti.“Sporting activities play an important role in the society, while it also had many benefits, including improving the health and well-being of individuals, contributing to the empowerment of individuals as well as promoting the development of the society,” Adeyemi said. (NAN)

