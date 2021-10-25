2022 Budget: Senate rejects Minister’s presentation

By Haruna Salami

The Senate Committee on Science and Technology on Monday rejected the 2022 budget document presented by the Ministry of Science and Technology over alleged irregularities.

Chairman of the Committee, Uche Ekunife consequently directed the minister and his entourage to go and “tidy up the document” for proper presentation.

According to Ekunife, the budget presentation was not synchronised, saying “you gave us document to confuse us”.

“What kind of submission is this? Permanent Secretary, who prepared this submission? Ekunife asked.

“Even you, you are confused, go to 2022 budget defence, we are going to invite you for 2021 expenditure” she said.

The lawmaker also demanded for details of amount on methanol as presented by the minister.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, in a response urged the committee to allow the ministry to go and reconcile grey areas for fresh presentation. “Allow us to go back and do a fresh presentation” Abdullahi pleaded.

The ministry is expected to reappear on Friday this week.

