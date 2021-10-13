2022 Budget passes second reading in Ondo Assembly

The Ondo State House of Assembly committed the 2022 budget proposal of N191 billion to Committee stage, after it scaled through the second reading at plenary on Wednesday.The lawmakers, at the plenary, referred the budget proposal to committee level after the reading by the acting Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola

.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021, had earlier presented the budget proposal of N191.638 billion for 2022 fiscal year to the Ondo State House of Assembly. It as tagged “Budget of Economic Re-Engineering”.

The Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, moved a motion for the budget to be moved to second reading which was seconded by a Lawmaker representing Akure South Constituency 2, Sunday Olajide.

The Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, in his ruling, commended the State government for the timely presentation of the budget, noting that this was the first time the Parliament will receive a budget proposal in September.

Oleyelogun hopes that the budget was for the overall interest of the people of the state and advised the Committee to do justice to it.

He directed that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), must liaise with standing committees and equally come along with each Chairman of the committee before appearing for budget defence, while those who failed to do so will not be allowed to appear for budget defense.

The Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Sunday Olajide, said that the 2022 budget would consolidate on the previous activities of the state government.

According to him, looking at the budget, the state was towing the line of global best practices, promising that the committee will look critically into it and do justice to the budget proposal. (NAN)

