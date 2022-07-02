2022 Army Day: 3 Div. holds Juma’at prayers

By Polycarp Auta

The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, has organised a special Juma’at prayers to mark the 2022 Army Day celebration.



Shortly after the prayers on Friday at Rukuba, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division, said the event was to pray for God’s intervention on the current security challenges facing the nation.



”On July 6 to be precise, the Nigerian army will be 159 years of its existence and so the Army Day celebration is a day set aside to commemorate its existence.



”Usually, we have a week-long activities lined up to mark the day.



”Today being Friday, is dedicated for special Juma’at prayer and we prayed for peace and progress of this nation and for the Nigerian army to overcome the myriad of security threats facing this nation,” he said.



Ali explained that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, was currently in Owerri for the celebration.



Earlier in a sermon, Col. Abubakar Tahir, the Chief Imam of the division, called on Muslims to be peaceful and support the authorities towards a progressive and united Nigeria.



According to him, there is nothing as attractive as peaceful coexistence, and urged Muslims and indeed Nigerians to desist from discriminating against others.



He insisted that Islam abhorred tribalism, racism and other tendencies that could lead to retrogression in the society.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 celebration has the theme: ”Repositioning the Nigerian Army in the Joint Operations Environment: A Panacea for Success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges”.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

