2022 Aje festival will benefit youths — Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has assured that the 2022 Aje festival would benefit the youth in their various professions.



Ooni’s Spokesman, Moses Olafare, told journalists in Ile-Ife on Wednesday that this year’s festival would be unique as many activities had been packaged to engage the youths in their different skills.



Also Speaking, Head of 2022 Aje Festival Organising Committee, Mr Yinka Odeajo, commended Oba Ogunwusi for his resilience and support for the youths since he ascended the throne of his forefathers.



Odeajo said that this year’s festival would assist youths to make use of technology to increase socioeconomic and transformation of cultural tourism.



He added that the programme would be digitally documented whereby the soft copy would be sold to the public to generate funds for organising subsequent editions of the annual festival.



According to him, a platform would also be created for upcoming artistes to display their talents for the world to see how gifted they are and be motivated for brighter future.



Secretary of the 2022 Aje festival Committee, Miss Duchex Odunuga, said that the festival would mostly benefit the younger generation and help curb criminal activities and other social vices among youths.



According to her, there a lot of activities that have been packaged in which those that present would not go in vain, these includes : summit, health talk, agricultural seminar and Arts.



She said that this year’s festival, featuring summit, health talk, agricultural seminar and arts, would promote tourism, culture, trade and investment for regional economy, growth and progress of the Oodua land.



Oduniuga applauded the Iyalaje Oodua, Dr Toyin Kolade, for promoting traditional cultural heritage by partnering with the Ooni in sponsoring the annual festival.(NAN)

