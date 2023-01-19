2022/2023 scholarship: Army commences verification of deceased personnel’s children

By Chimezie Godfrey

In fulfilment of the philosophy of effective administration for sustained welfare of personnel and their families, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has directed the commencement of verification and screening of eligible children of personnel of the Nigerian Army (NA)who died in active service, for academic sponsorship.

Addressing families and relations of deceased personnel who were present at the venue of the verification, the Chief of Administration (Army) Maj Gen Wilson Ali stated that the scheme is purposed to give the children of the deceased requisite

educational development that will empower and mold them into responsible citizens.

Speaking further, Gen Ali enjoined existing and potential beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity to benefit from the exercise, adding, that it will bring succor to children of NA personnel who paid the supreme price, while defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He said,”The verification/ screening Exercise, which commenced 17 January 2023 and ongoing at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja, targets deceased personnel children in Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions.

“The screening cum verification exercise will cater for both existing and new applicants, who fall within the following categories:

“Primary School : 6 – 12 Years of Age.

Secondary School : 12 – 18 Years of Age.

Tertiary Institutions :18 –22 Years of Age.

“The applicants are also required to provide documents including: Handwritten application for sponsorship containing the names of the children, Letter of Admission of the beneficiary, Last School Report Card/results of the beneficiary, Letter of confirmation from the school of the beneficiary, Birth Certificate of the beneficiary, Death Certificate of the deceased personnel, Part 2 Orders Publication of death, Condolence Letter of deceased Parent, Notification of Casualty (NOTICAS) signal, Nigerian Army Application for sponsorship form duly completed by the last unit and Formation Headquarters of the deceased personnel, Four recent passport photographs of the beneficiary, Passport photograph of the deceased personnel, Account number and sort code, as well as Telephone number of the surviving parent or administrator.”