2022/2023 NPFL: Kwara United seeks support, prayers as team begins campaign

By Olayinka Owolewa

Kwara United Football Club has called for support and prayers from all stakeholders, ahead of its campaign in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The club will begin with a match against Gombe United at the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan on Sunday.

The club Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye, told newsmen on Wednesday in Ilorin that despite the preparations and sacrifices, the support of the government and stakeholders, as well as their prayers is important in seeing the team through the challenges in the season, especially as the team will be playing the larger part of its matches this season away from home.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the artificial grass of the main bowl of its traditional venue, Kwara State Stadium Complex, has been removed, and the process of having natural grass on the pitch is on, and will only be ready in few weeks to come.

Even as he said that the team may have gotten used to the challenge of playing away from home with its participation in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup competition, with matches played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, he undersored the importance of support, most importantly owing to the adoption of the Abridged League format.

“We know the importance of having our fans behind us, especially in this crucial and critical moment, and that’s why we are calling on them to keep supporting us with prayers,” Titiloye said.

Kwara United FC have been drawn in Group A of the Abridged League alongside Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United, El-Kanemi Warriors, Enyimba International FC, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars Sports Club and Remo Stars.

Titiloye commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara for his support to the team, even as he pledged to complement government’s commitment to the team by churning out good results.

“On behalf of the management, players and members of staff of the team, I want to appreciate the commitment of the government, the State Sports Commission and other stakeholders, for standing behind the team.

“Our target is to build on the successes attained last season, and we are fully prepared for the hostilities ahead of us this season, both in the league and the Federation Cup. (NAN)