2021 World Polio Day: WHO, JAP renew campaign against virus

As the world commemorates 2021 World Polio Day with the theme, “One Day. One Focus: Ending Polio – delivering on our promise of a polio-free world’’, a group, Journalists Initiative on Immunization Against Polio, (JAP), in collaboration with the World Health Organization, (WHO), and other partners on Sunday 24 October, 2021, joined Kaduna Primary Health Care Board to call on parents and caregivers to ensure their eligible children are fully vaccinated against the disease.

The 2021 World Polio Day is an opportunity for the total polio eradication in Nigeria.

In a statement to mark the 2021 World Polio Day in Kaduna signed by the State Coordinator of JAP, Mallam Lawal Dogara, reiterated the State Government and Development partners’ commitment to the total eradication of all types of polio virus. Kaduna state in particular did not record any case of wild polio virus since November, 2012, the statement said.

JAP commended Governor Nasiru El-Rufai and his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the former Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board for their efforts toward promoting the health sector.

The group appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, parents, proprietors of schools, among others to continue to support vaccination of all eligible children for adequate protection against childhood killer diseases like Measles, Hepatitis, Yellow Fever, Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, Rota virus etc.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...