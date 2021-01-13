2021 WASSCE: Philanthropist to register students in Ebonyi

By Chimezie Godfrey

A South Korea-based philanthropist from Afikpo North local government area (LGA) of Ebonyi state, Mr Mark Elechi Oyim, has concluded plans to assist 26 students to register them for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

This was disclosed on Wednesday, by the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Afikpo, Mr Ogbonnia Nwachi, who is also the General Coordinator of the Mark Elechi Scholarship Scheme.

Nwachi disclosed that only 26 candidates were successful, out of the 53 that participated in the examinations conducted in 12 wards of the Local Government Area.

He said: “The exam was conducted on Saturday, 9th January, 2021, in a serene environment. Fifty three candidates selected from the twelve wards of Afikpo North LGA sat for the exam, while twenty six of them were successful.

“The candidates were tested on three areas: English, Mathematics and General Knowledge/Current Affairs. The exam was monitored by Mr. Charles Oleh Jr of EBBC Salt TV/ Salt FM, who also took electronic media coverage of the process and conducted interviews thereafter.

“The teachers have handed in their scores and the cumulative average performance of the candidates have been painstakingly worked out.

“The candidates who qualified for the Mark Elechi Free WASSCE registration, based on their performance per ward, include: Egwu Gloria Chinyere, Ndukwe Jennifer Uloma (for Amasiri Ward “A”), Amadi W. Mmesomachi, Eni Joshua Ifeanyi (for Amasiri Ward “B”), Oko Florence Mgbo, Agha Juliana Chidera (for Nkpoghoro Ward), Otu Favour, Oko Kelechi Okoche (for Itim Ward), Oyo Irene U., Agha Eunice Ugomma (for Akpoha Ward “A”), John Olaka, Owuu Prince Echa (for Akpoha Ward “B”).

“Others include: Oko John Chinaza, Oka Onyinyechi Stella (for Ugwuegu Ward), Agbii Juliet, Otu Precious Ude (for Ohaisu Ward “A”), Inya Collins Izuchukwu, Bassey Silas Chidubem (for Ohaisu Ward “B”), Kelechukwu Victoria, Ibiam Emmanuel C. (for Unwana Ward “A”), Owora Kelvin K., Ifeanyi Chukwu Sylvester (for Unwana Ward “B”), Eze Amicable Udume, Nkaa Frank Ndubuisi, Alum Emmanuel and Udo Blessed Chigozie (for Ibii/Ozizza Ward).”

He added: “You will find that Ibii/Ozizza alone has four slots; this is because it is the ward of the sponsor. He did it in obedience to the saying that charity begins at home. While I congratulate the twenty six successful candidates, I also commend the ward coordinators and, of course, the examiners; for being so painstaking.

“The scholarship exam remains one of the best exams devoid of influence I have ever conducted in my 21years as a teacher and an educationist. I wish to reiterate that this exercise had nothing to do with politics; it was strictly academics.

“The comprehensive results and the scripts are very much intact and open to verifications and scrutiny. May God bless the financier, Mark Elechi, while we await further directives.”

Also speaking, Oyim who is also the founder of Mr Mark Elechi Oyim Foundation, stressed that the purpose of the scholarship is to ensure a better society through education, as the education of the successful candidates will ensure a crime free society.

“According to Victor Hugo, ‘he who opens a school door closes a prison gate’. The scholarship is in furtherance of our determination to open more school doors in order to close as many prison gates as possible. We targeted orphans and the less privileged, with 26 emerging successful in the transparent and inclusive scholarship exam.

“We did this in the belief that education is the key to our major problems. In fact, those who didn’t pass this exam should not despair as I have in mind to offer additional help to them. I also intend to award university scholarship to candidates who pass the 2021 WASSCE; in order to further encourage investment in education,” he said.