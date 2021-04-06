The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says its 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, earlier scheduled for May/June, may not hold.

The Council’s Head of National Office (HNO), Mr Patrick Areghan, gave the hint while announcing the release of results of the 2021 first series of the WASSCE for Private candidates on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Areghan, the effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is still much felt in the education sector.

He noted that the entire education calendar has been distorted and, therefore, may not be possible to conduct the examination as scheduled.

“Let me use this opportunity to disperse rumours, being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2021.

“The effect of the COVID-19 is still very much felt in the education sector and this has taken its toll on the academic calendar in the country.

“It is, therefore, not going to be possible to have the examination in May/June this year.

A convenient international time table for the conduct of this examination will soon be released.

“To this effect, all stakeholders are, therefore, requested to keep their fingers crossed until they hear directly from WAEC,’’ the WAEC boss said.

He then appealed to all the school principals and proprietors to keep to the stipulated timelines for the enrolment of candidates for the examination.

According to him, it is important to re-emphasise the role of Continuous Assessment Scores (CASS) in the computation of candidates’ results.

“All schools are advised to get this aspect of the registration process right, in order to make the entry processes seamless.’’

Giving a breakdown of the results, Areghan said that 7,690 candidates entered for the examination which conducted between Feb. 15 and March 11.

A total of 431 examiners participated in the coordination and marking exercise.

He noted that of the figure, 7,289 candidates actually sat for the examination at 252 centres across the country.

According to him, the drop in the figure is attributable to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that out of the 7,289 candidates that sat for the examination, the results of 599 were withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course.

“This low number is as a result of the rigorous monitoring/inspection of centres by the Council’s staff throughout the duration of the examination,’’ Areghan said.

According to him, 7,174 candidates had their results fully processed and released while 115 others had a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.

He said that efforts were being made to complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released subsequently.

Analysis of statistics of performance of candidates showed that out of those that sat for the examination, a total of 3,938 obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

A total of 2,195 others obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Twenty-three candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the examination.

Out of this number, six are visually challenged, two with impaired hearing, five others are albinos, one spastic cum mentally challenged and nine physically challenged.

Areghan said that all the candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.

He added that their results had also been processed and released along with those of other candidates

He advised candidates who sat for the examination to check details of their performance on the council’s website – www.waecdirect.org.

The collection of certificates for the WASSCE for private candidates, he said, would be based on request online via the Electronic Certificate Management System platform (e-certman).

Areghan said details of the simple procedures had already been made available to the public. (NAN)

