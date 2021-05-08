The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Command, has reiterated determination to apprehend drunk drivers to ensure road safety.

The Akwa Ibom Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, urged also motorists on Saturday to desist from flouting all traffic rules and regulations.

Olonisaye spoke at the commemoration of West Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO).

The event held at the Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) Park in Uyo.

He expressed displeasure that some road accidents resulted from carelessness and impatience and some as a result drunk driving.

“Road users should place value on their lives.

“Life does not have a duplicate; therefore, every individual should make sure that he drives carefully and shuns taking alcohol before driving.

“We are encouraging all road users not truncate their journeys through human errors,” Olonisaye said.

On the theme of the event: “Road Safety Consciousness in the Midst of Global Pandemic”, Olonisaye urged the motoring public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

He advised all park operators and motor owners to provide all materials necessary for passengers to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

He added that they should ensure social distancing and proper use of face mask before commencement of trips.

“The message we are passing today is that, as COVID-19 is still ravaging, we are encouraging all operators to ensure that they comply with all the safety protocols regarding the pandemic.

“We have told them to desist from carrying excess passengers; they should carry few.

“We advise Akwa Ibom people to stop any form of road infraction and be disciplined.

“They should not go more than the required speed; they should continue to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the use of highway,” he said.

In her remarks, the General Manager of AKTC, Mrs Angela Affia, commended FRSC for efforts at improving road safety.

Affia said that FRSC had been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in motor parks through sensitisation.

The general manager said that, as a leading transport company in Akwa Ibom, AKTC would continue to ensure safety and adhere to COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

