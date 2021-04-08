JAMB has explained why 2021 UTME and DE registrations are being delayed.

According to a statement by JAMB Spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, the “delay is caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have a NIN integration. This challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence.

Candidates are therefore requested to exercise some patience.”

His statement reads in full: “The Board’s registration exercise was speculated to begin today 8th April,2021. To be sure all processes are completed before the commencement, the Board didn’t place its advertorial as it was yet to complete the process of a smooth pin vending and candidate access to the registration app for the 2021 UTME/DE.



“The advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as it has all the step by step processes that candidates are required to follow.



“However, this delay is caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have a NIN integration. This challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence.

Candidates are therefore requested to exercise some patience.



“The process shall be up and running shortly for our advertisement to be rollout so that candidates can begin the creation of profile..”



