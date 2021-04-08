2021 UTME/DE registration: JAMB explains delay, urges patience

JAMB has explained why 2021 and DE registrations are being delayed.

According to a statement by JAMB Spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, the “delay is caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have a NIN integration. This challenge is being and once that is done, all processes shall commence.
Candidates are therefore requested to exercise some patience.”

"The Board's registration exercise speculated to begin today 8th April,2021.


“The advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as has all the step by step processes that candidates are required to follow.


“The process shall be up and running shortly for our advertisement to be rollout so that candidates can begin the creation of profile..”

