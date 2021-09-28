2021 SWAN Media Games: Kwara Dep. Gov. unveils logo

  Deputy Governor of Kwara, Elder Kayode Alabi, has unveiled logo for 2021 SWAN Media Games in Ilorin.

At unveiling ceremony held in his office on Tuesday, Alabi reiterated administration’s unflinching support for sports in state.

He commended association for finding it worthy to unwind and engage in healthy activities in spite of their members busy schedule as journalists.

deputy governor said government would provide necessary support for the success of the games.

Earlier, Malam Bola Mogaji, Chairman of Main Organising Committee for games, said the unveiling of the logo was a major feature ahead of the games.

He said committee would also use opportunity to seek for support of state government both and otherwise in order to have befitting games.

”He said games were introduced by SWAN as a platform for media workers to unwind, and to strengthen existing relationship among media workers in state.

”It is also introduced to promote healthy living, as the events are carefully selected to encourage physical and mental balance,” Malam Mogaji said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the games, being 5th edition, will hold from Oct. 6, until Oct. 9, at the Kwara State Stadium Complex.

The events to be featured are football, Scrabble, chess, dart, badminton, walk race, volleyball, tennis and Ayo. (NAN)

