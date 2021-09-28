2021 SWAN Media Games: Kwara Dep. Gov. unveils logo

The Deputy Governor of Kwara, Elder Kayode Alabi, has unveiled the logo for the 2021 SWAN Media Games in Ilorin.

At the unveiling ceremony held in his office on Tuesday, Alabi reiterated the administration’s unflinching support for sports in the state.

He commended the association for finding it worthy to unwind and engage in healthy activities in spite of their members busy schedule as journalists.

The deputy governor said the government would provide the necessary support for the success of the games.

Earlier, Malam Bola Mogaji, the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee for the games, said the unveiling of the logo was a major feature ahead of the games.

He said the committee would also use the opportunity to seek for support of the state government both financial and otherwise in order to have befitting games.

”He said the games were introduced by SWAN as a platform for media workers to unwind, and to strengthen the existing relationship among media workers in the state.

”It is also introduced to promote healthy living, as the events are carefully selected to encourage physical and mental balance,” Malam Mogaji said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the games, being 5th edition, will hold from Oct. 6, until Oct. 9, at the Kwara State Stadium Complex.

The events to be featured are football, Scrabble, chess, dart, badminton, walk race, volleyball, tennis and Ayo. (NAN)

