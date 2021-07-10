2021 planting season: Nasarawa Govt. procures N102.6m fertilizers

The Nasarawa State Government has procured 38 trailers of fertilizers worth N102.6 million and distributed to farmers for the 2021 farming season, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof. Allahnana Otaki, said.

Otaki, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Saturday, said that 13 local governments and 18 development areas of the state each got a trailer of the commodity.

He said the aim of the exercise was to ensure food security and the overall development of the state.

“This year, the State Government was able to purchase 38 trailers of fertilizes at N4,500 per bag and the fertilizers were distributed to all the local government and development areas in the state.

” His Excellency, Gov.Abdullahi Sule is very passionate about agriculture. He is committed to developing the agriculture sector considering its importance to human and societal development.

” We have launched the distribution of both dry and wet seasons farm inputs, in order to ensure bumper harvest and by God’s grace, the state will have a bumper harvest.

” Nasarawa State has one of the best channels of distributing farm inputs to farmers.

“We have Committees at the local level comprising of the Local Government Chairmen, Supervisory Councillors for Agriculture and traditional rulers, among others.

” This is to ensure that fertilizers and other farm inputs get to the genuine farmers for optimal production,” he said.

The commissioner assured farmers in the state of the government’s continued determination to continue to invest more in the sector, in order to ensure food sufficiency in the area.

” We will continue to invest more in the agriculture sector in order to improve the standard of living of our people, to create employment opportunities and generate more revenue, among other benefits.

” As it is, our mandate is to ensure that fertilizers and other farm inputs get to the farmers as and when due,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to live in peace with one another for bumper harvest, development of the sector and for the overall development of the country.

Otaki also urged the people of the state to support Gov. Sule’s administration beyond 2023, in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy. ( NAN)

